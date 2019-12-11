BENTON HARBOR — Police have released the name of a woman they say was fatally shot in the head Sunday.
Benton Harbor Public Safety Deputy Director Michael Clark said 29-year-old Quintina Jeffries died, leaving behind an 8-year-old son and other relatives.
“Detectives are diligently following up on leads and have interviewed several people and have had great cooperation with several potential witnesses,” Clark said in a news release. “More information is needed however.”
Benton Harbor officers were called at 11:21 a.m. Sunday on a report of a woman with a head wound at 185 May St. in the city. Upon arrival, officers found that a female resident had been shot in the head inside the house and was deceased.
Clark said police are still looking for information regarding the circumstances of the shooting and possible suspects, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Shepherd, 927-8435, or submit an anonymous tip via smartphone using the Benton Harbor DPS app.
Benton Harbor Public Safety officers were assisted Sunday by the Major Case Team and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.