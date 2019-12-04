BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for two people as they investigate a strange case of a missing person and a possible shooting.
Benton Township police say they are looking for Willie Lark Jr., 38, of Benton Harbor, and Jessica Gray, 30, of Benton Harbor. Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said Gray may be endangered and in need of medical attention. She was last seen by family at about 8 p.m. Sunday.
DenDooven said police were called at 1:15 a.m. Monday to 308 1/2 S. Crystal St. to conduct a welfare check of Willie Lark Jr., who lives there. A family member of Lark told police they had arrived at the home and found the front door open and suspected blood in the doorway.
Upon further investigation, police found live ammunition and spent shell casings in the residence. Willie Lark Jr. was not there and had not been found, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the family of Jessica Gray reported her missing and said she was believed to have been at 308 1/2 S. Crystal on Monday and may have been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP.
