Police investigating Lincoln Twp. vehicle thefts

STEVENSVILLE — Police are investigating a string of vehicle larcenies that occurred Friday morning in several Lincoln Township neighborhoods.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the Greg Drive, Williamsburg Drive and Briarwood Drive neighborhoods regarding multiple larcenies from unlocked vehicles.
According to video surveillance, the suspects walked from car to car and removed valuables from vehicles that were unlocked. Only unlocked vehicles were entered and no vehicles were damaged to gain entry, police said in a news release.
Lincoln Township’s K-9 officer was later brought to the area to track the suspects.
The K-9 followed the suspects’ trail to a driveway on Briarwood Drive, where the suspects had entered an unlocked 2016 Honda CRV – which is maroon with a Grand Valley State University sticker in the back window – that had the keys in it.
The suspects left the scene in the stolen vehicle.
Police were able to view video surveillance from several homes in the affected neighborhoods. In the video, at least two suspects can be seen walking through yards, from vehicle to vehicle.
Police are in the process of reviewing the video. According to a post that Lincoln Township police made to Facebook on Friday, no footage is of a quality that would provide additional suspect information.
In the video, the two suspects are wearing dark clothing and appear to be either late teens or early 20s, male and with thin builds.
The incidents are similar to incidents that have happened in surrounding jurisdictions over the past couple of weeks, police said.
“It is unknown if they are connected, but we are working with the surrounding jurisdictions in an attempt to identify the suspects,” police said in the release. “We encourage everyone to lock your vehicles and keep all valuables in your trunk or home. Please do not leave your keys in a vehicle parked in your drive(way) or parked (in) your garage, with the garage door open. Many families have multiple cars in the drive and those cars may have a garage door opener in it. If these cars are left unlocked, it provides suspects additional access to the home or valuables.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln Township police at 269-429-2444.
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski