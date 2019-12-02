Police investigating Saturday night shooting death in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a women Saturday night at Blossom Acres Apartments in Benton Township.
Benton Township police reported in a news release that the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Concord Road.
When emergency personnel arrived, they found a 19-year-old women of Benton Harbor who had been shot in the left abdominal/chest area. She was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, where life-saving measures were given. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the news release.
Police are still investigating the shooting, and believe that the victim’s boyfriend, Marion Perry, 22, of Benton Harbor, was the last person to see the woman alive.
Police have not released the victim’s name or any more details of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.