ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey and area police chiefs are frustrated by the number of car break-ins happening and Bailey has a message for county residents: Lock your car.
“We’re trying to get the message out and so are all the other police chiefs. Lock your car and take your belongings inside,” Bailey said.
In a report to the Berrien County Board of Commissioners’ Administration Committee late last week, Bailey said despite all the recent efforts to make the public aware, people in some neighborhoods throughout the county still are not locking their cars.
He said in some cases, the same neighborhoods are being hit over and over, and in one case it was the same car twice. He said police suspect groups of drug addicts are involved in these thefts, and word gets out among them regarding which neighborhoods have unlocked cars. He said the thieves will park a car nearby, then walk from house to house, stealing as much as they can carry from unlocked vehicles back to the get-away car.
There have also been cases of unlocked cars being stolen because the keys were left inside.
“They’re not breaking windows, and they’re not breaking into houses. There’s just too many vehicles being left unlocked with valuables inside. The drug addicts are stealing money, purses, wallets, computers, even guns from these unlocked cars,” Bailey said. “They’re just encouraging people. The word keeps getting out that there’s a lot of cars unlocked.”
The sheriff said it’s happening all over the county, especially in subdivisions and neighborhoods where there are a lot of houses close together.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office recently reported that five unlocked vehicles were entered in one weekend in and around the Bloomingdale area. Police in Van Buren County are also asking residents to lock their vehicles and take valuables inside.
