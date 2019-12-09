STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place over the weekend.
At 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the Lakeshore Shell gas station on Red Arrow Highway on a report of an armed robbery.
According to video surveillance and witness statements, two masked men entered the business and demanded money while one of the suspects pointed a pistol at the clerk.
The suspects left the business on foot.
The Lincoln Township K9 officer tracked the suspects to the parking lot area of the Cedar Crest Apartments, just south of the gas station.
There were no reported injuries and the case remains under investigation. Lincoln Township police are asking anyone with information to call 269-429-2444.