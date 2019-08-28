NILES — Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a shooting they say happened on Saturday evening.
Niles police were called at 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Wayne Street on a report of a person having been shot. Officers responded and saw an unoccupied vehicle sitting in the middle of Wayne Street and a man lying in the road.
Police quickly determined the man had been shot multiple times and he was rushed to Lakeland Hospital, Niles, where he was listed in stable condition. Police did not release the man’s name but said he is 25 and from Niles.
A felony warrant has been issued against Dayshawn Lavell Smith, 21, from Niles, in connection with the shooting, and police say they have developed two other suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Niles Police Detective Bureau, 683-0404. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to 274637 with the keyword tipnilespd.