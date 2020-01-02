The number of police officers nationwide who died in the line of duty in 2019 was down 18 percent over the previous year.
But more police officers are being struck and killed by other vehicles while outside their patrol cars, and a disturbing number are being shot execution style, for no apparent reason.
“We’ve very fortunate in that there’s been just one officer killed in Michigan this year in the Detroit area,” said Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit. “But the biggest concern for me, when you look across the country, there are more intentional execution-type shootings than I can remember before.”
Of the officers killed by firearms this year, six were ambushed for no apparent reason other than to kill a cop, Heit said. He said in some cases, people call in some type of complaint, then shoot the police officer who arrives.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Fund, in its preliminary 2019 Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report, said as of Dec. 27, 128 officers had died in the line of duty, down 18 percent from the 157 during the same period last year.
Being shot remained the leading cause of police officer on-duty deaths, although those decreased by 6 percent, from 52 the previous year to 49 in 2019.
The leading circumstances of firearms-related fatalities were officers responding to a domestic-related call, serving a high-risk warrant and investigative activity.
Forty-three officers were killed in traffic-related fatalities, a 12 percent decrease compared to 49 the previous year. The number of officers who died in an automobile crash while on duty went down from 30 in 2018 to 25 in 2019. But there was an increase in the number of deaths in which an officer was struck by another vehicle while out of his or her patrol car, up from 14 in 2018 to 17 in 2019.
Area police have had some close calls.
“Especially on the highway,” said Berrien County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Robert Boyce. “I think often times it’s distracted drivers. Other times it’s weather-related, driving too fast for conditions. It used to be driving drunk or driving tired. Now a lot of it is distractions. People are messing with the radio, eating, or putting on make-up while driving.”
In November 2017, an officer in Berrien County survived being hit by a car. While out of his vehicle getting ready to clear the scene of an earlier accident, Chikaming Township Police Officer David Wyman was thrown 42 feet when he was hit by a car on an exit ramp off I-94. He was seriously injured and the man who hit him, James Fanning of Lansing, was charged.
In May of 2016, Baroda-Lake Township Police Chief Shawn Martin was seriously injured when he dove over a median cable on I-94 into a ditch to avoid being hit by a speeding semi-tractor trailer. Martin was out of his patrol vehicle to place stop sticks along I-94 in an attempt to slow the semi driver, who had run several cars off the road, including police cars.
The chief, who dove over the median cable as the truck barrelled toward him, said he thought he was going to die. He suffered a serious shoulder injury that required surgery and months of physical therapy.
The semi driver, Ronald Jiles of California, was charged and convicted of assault with intent to murder Martin.
In 2019, there was a decrease in the number of officers who died from other causes, down from 56 in 2018 to 36 in 2019. Of the 36 who died of other causes, 19 were job-related illnesses or incidents like heart attack or heat stroke. Twelve died as a result of illnesses contracted during the 9/11 terrorist attack rescue and recovery efforts. That is down significantly from the 27 who died from a 9/11 related illness in 2018.
Of the 128 officers who died in the line of duty in 2019, most – 119 – were men. The average age was 43 and the average tour of duty length was 14 years.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia had no police officer line-of-duty deaths in 2019. Texas had the most, 17, followed by New York, 11. California had nine, followed by Alabama, seven.
Six officers died in Illinois, Georgia, and Tennessee. Florida and New Jersey each lost five officers. The remaining states each lost four or less officers.
