NEW BUFFALO — Police have released the name of the driver of a semi-truck who died last Friday morning after the truck ran off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Thad Chartrand said the driver has been identified as David Monroe, 65, of Holt. Chartrand said cause of death has yet to be determined and police are still investigating what may have caused the crash.
It happened just before 9 a.m. Oct. 11 on I-94 westbound at mile marker 1 in New Buffalo Township. Two lanes of the three-lane interstate were closed.
Chartrand said first responders arrived at the scene to find the semi-truck engulfed in flames and were unable to get to the driver, who died inside the truck. Witnesses told police the truck had hit a guardrail before running off the road.
It is still unknown whether the driver suffered a medical emergency or if there was a mechanical issue causing the truck to run off the road. An autopsy has been conducted at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo, and Chartrand said it’s likely to be four to six weeks before police have the results.
The truck was registered to Nationwide Truck Brokers of Byron Center, and was hauling clothing for Meijer to Wisconsin.
