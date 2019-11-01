NILES — Police are looking for two people they believe set fire to clothing in the apparel department of the Niles Walmart early Thursday morning.
It’s the fourth time in 10 months that fires have been set in the store. No suspects have been identified in any of the incidents.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said the latest fire broke out at 1:44 a.m. Thursday inside Walmart at 2107 S. 11th St. in Niles Township.
The store was evacuated of all customers and employees while Niles Township firefighters put out the fire and cleared the smoke from the building. The value of the destroyed merchandise has yet to be determined, Boyce said. No one was injured.
The initial investigation has led police to believe that a white male wearing a black jacket and blue denim jeans and a white female wearing a University of Michigan jacket may have intentionally set the fire prior to fleeing the area in a dark-colored vehicle.
Arsons previously occurred at the Niles Walmart on April 26, June 13 and July 19 and those investigations remain active. Police are trying to determine whether the incidents are related.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa