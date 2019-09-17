Police say woman shot by boyfriend in Benton Twp.

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man was lodged in the Berrien County Jail on Monday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the arm, police say.
Benton Township Police reported in a news release that Dewayne Devahn Osler, 27, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police were called to the Sunny Spot gas station along Pipestone Street at about 1:20 a.m. Monday, where they learned Ashley Rockett had been shot in the upper right arm in the 1300 block of Agard Avenue.
It was alleged that her boyfriend, Osler, had shot her. Osler was arrested without incident and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Benton Township Police Department at 925-1135.