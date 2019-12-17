BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating what led to a woman shooting herself in the foot at a motel in Benton Township on Monday.
Benton Township Police Chief Brian Smit said police were called at about 8:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn, 1630 Mall Drive, on a report of a female having been shot.
Police arrived to find a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her foot. She was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, by Medic 1 ambulance and was treated for an injury that was not life-threatening, Smit said.
The woman had rented a room at the Red Roof Inn and the shooting occurred inside the room. Detectives were able to determine through their investigation that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, Smit said. A semi-automatic handgun involved in the incident was recovered.
It is not clear why the woman shot herself. Smit said once the investigation is completed a report will be sent to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office.