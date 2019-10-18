COVERT — Covert Township police are looking into a possible drug overdose and want to talk to two people who dropped a man off at an area hospital.
Covert Township Police Chief J. Allen said Jayson Charles Piper, 36, from Brookfield, Ill., was pronounced dead at South Haven Hospital after two men dropped him off recently.
Investigators are waiting for the final results from an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. At this time, police believe Jayson Piper had been at a party in the Covert/South Haven area.
Anyone with information, including the identity of the two people who dropped Piper off at the hospital, is asked to call the Covert Township Police Department at 269-764-8100.
