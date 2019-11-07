Police seek tips about restaurant shooting

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police in Benton Township believe a customer was shot early Wednesday afternoon at the Fried Rice & Thangs restaurant on Fair Avenue, possibly by a restaurant employee.
According to a news release, police responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call from Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph regarding a 22-year-old man from Benton Harbor who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not named, told police he went to the restaurant, where he got into an argument with an employee. “The victim advised he was pushed out of the front door by the employee, who brandished an unknown handgun and fired one shot, striking the victim in the right upper arm,” the release stated.
On Wednesday evening police were searching for the restaurant employee, a black man whose name was not known, wearing a red hoodie and armed with a handgun.
The victim, according to police, was driven to Lakeland by a family member and treated for the non-life threatening injury. After police interviewed the man, they went to the scene of the shooting, at 107 S. Fair Ave. However, the business was closed and police could not immediately locate the owner.
No other details were included. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269-925-1135, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
Assisting agencies included the Benton Township Police Department Evidence Technician Unit and the Michigan State Police.