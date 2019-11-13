BANGOR — A 40-year-old man died from injuries Tuesday following an accident involving a piece of heavy equipment being used for snow removal, police said.
Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to a commercial business property in the 51000 block of 28th Avenue in Arlington Township on a report of a man who had been pinned by a skid steer.
Rescue personnel found the victim, who was not identified, had already been freed from the skid steer by co-workers. However, he succumbed to injuries and died at the scene.
According to a news release from sheriff’s department, the man – who is from the Hartford/Bloomingdale area – was using a skid steer to move snow on the property.
After finishing the job, he was working under the bucket area of the equipment to clean out the snow near the pedals. The bucket, which had been raised, lowered down on him and he became pinned.
Police did not identify the business where the accident occurred.
The sheriff’s department said it did not believe the accident was suspicious in nature. However, the incident remains under investigation.
Assisting the sheriff’s department was the Bangor Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.