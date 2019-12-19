PAW PAW — The Michigan State Police Fifth District Headquarters is warning people about a phone scam targeting residents throughout Michigan.
Several people in Michigan have received phone calls from a masked phone number, appearing to be the Fifth District Headquarters Office.
The caller is claiming to be a lieutenant with the Michigan State Police. The caller is telling residents that state police from the Fifth District Headquarters found an abandoned vehicle registered to them with narcotics located inside the vehicle. The callers then ask for bank and personal information.
MSP is urging anyone who receives a suspicious call to hang up. To verify that a call from state police is legitimate, the MSP Fifth District Headquarters is asking people to contact them at 269-657-6081 during regular business hours.
To avoid becoming a scam victim:
• Never give personal information to unknown callers.
• Do not respond to unsolicited e-mails from unknown senders.
• Confirm the identity of a contact by independently speaking with the identified source (your bank, credit card company, government agency, etc.).
• Use a reliable source to confirm the contact’s phone number or e-mail.
• Report any suspicious contacts to police.