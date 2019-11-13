COLOMA — North Berrien Historical Museum will soon host a program on the history of Pomona Point on Paw Paw Lake.
The lake’s reputation as a resort destination is a major component of the history of northern Berrien County. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov.19 the North Berrien Historical Museum will host a program which closely inspects the history of one particular area along the lake.
Dr. Stephen Myers, a retired professor of medicine, moved to Pomona Point in 2008. His recent book, “Pomona Point Neighbors at Paw Paw Lake,” traces the growth of summer cottages and, later on, vacation homes along the shores and hills of the Point in the Fairview subdivision of Watervliet Township.
For his presentation, Myers will use images to detail his research and discuss how he became interested in the topic. He will also share information from his published biography of artist Charles Hetherington, a Chicago man who built one of the oldest surviving cottages in Fairview and is remembered as an American expressionist painter.
No RSVP is required for this free program. Please contact peter@northberrienhistory.org with any questions, or call the Museum at 269-468-3330.