BENTON TOWNSHIP — To spray or not to spray, that is the question.
With the insecticide spraying for mosquitoes that carry Eastern equine encephalitis completed in sections of Berrien and other counties in Michigan, the Berrien Board of Health and officials on Wednesday discussed the need for such measures to combat the rare disease.
“Influenza kills more people,” commented Duane McBride, board vice chair, during their monthly meeting.
Last week the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that aerial spraying would take place overnight Sunday in 14 counties, including in sections of Berrien, Van Buren and Cass counties, where the illness had been reported.
Weather delayed the spraying until Monday over most areas. The pilots ran out of time to cover Berrien County, and postponed the spraying until Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. They used an organic pesticide called Merus 3.0, containing 5 percent pyrethrin that is found naturally in some chrysanthemum flowers. Officials said there were no health risks expected for people or animals from the ultra-low volume spray, although residents concerned about exposure were urged to stay indoors.
This was done in response to an outbreak of EEE in Michigan, which has seen nine human cases and four deaths. Berrien County has had two confirmed cases, and the victims were exposed in mid-August. The latest death, in Calhoun County, was just announced late Wednesday by state health officials.
The state health code requires 48-hour notification of such spraying. That sent Berrien health department employees scrambling to get fliers to schools and businesses, literally stuffing them into the backpacks of students in the pouring rain, Health Officer Nicki Britten related. They even provided fliers in Spanish to farms with migrant Hispanic workers.
Residents and communities had the option to opt out of the spraying with 48 hours notice. If a resident or business opts out, the aerial application would bypass an area of 1,000 feet by 1,000 feet around the property.
Berrien officials said they didn’t know about the opt-out provision until after last Friday’s announcement about the spraying.
The changing schedule made that option a moving target. Britten said that 90 people in Berrien County reported that they wanted to opt out, but only two were in the target area around Pipestone Township, Berrien Township and the village of Eau Claire.
The city of Kalamazoo opted out over an apparent communications glitch with the state. The city manager said during a conference call that he had been told nothing about the spraying.
Dr. Rick Johansen, medical director for the health department, called the communication with state officials “frustrating.”
Britten said they were successful in convincing the state office to use a less toxic chemical than had been planned, along with pushing for the 48-hour notice requirement.
Johansen said that EEE is a rare disease, and that only a small percentage of people bitten by an infected mosquito will experience mild symptoms. An even smaller percentage will suffer more serious consequences, which can include brain swelling and a coma-like state, he said.
In comparison to the state’s encephalitis cases, Michigan sees many more cases of mosquito-borne West Nile Virus, and more fatalities, Johansen said.
Britten said there is an indication that the state might need to re-evaluate its mosquito surveillance policy.
The mosquito population will continue to buzz around until the temperature drops and there is a hard frost.
“We still encourage residents to wear insect repellent, long sleeves/pants, and tip out standing water from around their property to continue to prevent mosquito bites until the first hard frost,” Gillian Conrad, the county health department’s communication manager, recommended.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak