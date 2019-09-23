Porterfield doesn't let age slow her down

At 80 years of age, Madge Porterfield may be old enough to retire, but she's not ready to slow down.
That's because she said her work is fun. She said everyone should enjoy their job.
"There's no point in doing it no matter how much money you make unless you enjoy what you're doing," she said.
At the end of her emails is the quote from Andy Granatelli, "When you are making a success of something, it's not work. It's a way of life. You enjoy yourself because you are making a contribution to the world!"
"Andy Granatelli, who is now deceased, used to own STP, the oil company for racing cars, and I used to be a race fanatic," said Porterfield, who helps run two programs that assists people who got in trouble with the law – the Berrien County Court Referral Program, where she is the community liaison, and Dress For Success, where she is the executive administrator.
The court referral program refers people sentenced to do community service to nonprofit agencies. Dress For Success is a program put together earlier this year by the Berrien County Public Defenders Office, the SHARP Foundation (Society Harmonizing Against Racial Profiling) and Mosaic. Porterfield said the program helps people just getting out of jail to dress professionally for job interviews and court appearances.
Both programs are housed in Mosaic at 38 W. Wall St., Benton Harbor.
During her career, she said she has worked in a variety of positions in nonprofit and for profit companies. Just some of the job titles she has held include career counselor, placement coordinator, case manager and social worker.
"Just because someone is 65 doesn't mean they have to retire," she said. "At this point, I'm retired having my best retirement life."
Porterfield, who was born and raised in Indiana, moved as a young adult to Southwest Michigan, where she raised two daughters as a single parent.
She sat down recently with Staff Writer Louise Wrege to talk about her life.
Why is Andy Granatelli's quote important to you?
Because that's what I've always believed. I've always believed that if you enjoy doing something, it's not a job. That's just the way I was brought up. There's no good feeling if you're doing something you don't enjoy.
Why do you enjoy doing what you do?
I have the opportunity to touch many lives of people whose life experiences are beyond our experiences. Every day I look forward to coming to work to assist the citizens of our community as they reach out to us for help so they can have a better today, tomorrow and future for themselves and their families. God put me here to do what I love doing and he has given me the strength to go on even in the eyes of adversity.
I have a passion for helping people. I've had people help me all my life and put me where I'm at without a college degree. ... I made up my mind that I would take on any educational opportunity that I could to overcome not being able to get a four-year degree. I made up my mind that I was going to be what I wanted to be without going to college.
What did you want to be?
Helpful to other people.
Why is Dress for Success important?
You know the saying you are what you eat? Well, you are what you wear. How many people do you see walk into the courthouse that are in a professional position dressed like they're off the farm? They don't. They all look professional. It might be capris, but they still look professional.
When they're here, we can talk to them about what kind of job they want. Because maybe they can get into Jobs For Life. We can let them know that what they were yesterday is not what they are today. And it helps them feel good about themselves because someone takes an interest. We don't care what they did. That's not what they're here for. They're here for us to help them have a better future.
What kind of donations do you accept for the program?
We accept any type of professional clothing that they can not only feel good in but be presentable for a job interview or for going in front of a judge.
Do you have any hobbies?
My God, my family, my career and I collect elephants. I love to cook and bake and sew and I love to iron. I take the donated clothes home and I wash and iron them.
Any last comments?
I have had an awesome career. I am proud of what I have accomplished without a college degree. People believed in me, and I showed the desire to learn and applied myself – and I succeeded. I am living my best life.