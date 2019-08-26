DOWAGIAC — The Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi’s annual end of the summer celebration takes place this weekend with the 34th annual Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa Pow Wow. The public is invited to attend the pow wow on Saturday and Sunday at the tribe’s Rodgers Lake campus on Sink Road near Dowagiac.
Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa celebrates the end of the huckleberry harvest and literally means “we quit picking.” The Labor Day weekend event gives people the chance to learn more about Potawatomi and Native American traditions, buy native artwork, jewelry, crafts and food and see and hear some of the nation’s best native dancers and drums.
The weekend actually begins Friday morning with the 12th annual Women’s Water Walk, where native women walk 15 miles around the Dowagiac area to honor women’s traditional responsibility to protect the water of the Pokagon Band homelands. The walk starts with a sunrise ceremony Friday morning, with women then walking from a tribal lake off Gage Street on the northeast side of Dowagiac to the tribal property at Rodgers Lake southwest of the city. As has become the tradition, walkers stop at lunch at the Dowagiac fire station before completing the walk.
Gates open Saturday and Sunday at the Rodgers Lake campus at 10 a.m. with Grand Entries of dancers scheduled for 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Parking and admission are free. A Veterans Dance follows each Grand Entry. People can learn more details about the pow wow at the band’s website, www.PokagonBand-nsn.gov.
Those visiting the Rodgers Lake campus also will see work progressing on two new buildings. A new Justice Center is nearing completion, while the Pokagon Health Services Building is being expanded. Both are scheduled to open this fall and, along with new water lines, represent a $25 million investment.