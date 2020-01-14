Praying for colder temps

The weather might not seem much like winter, but two area communities are moving forward with their ice festival plans. Niles will host its 16th annual Hunter Ice Festival Jan. 17-19, while Dowagiac is holding its 24th annual Ice Time Festival on Feb. 1.
This year’s Hunter Ice festival runs Friday through Sunday, Jan. 17-19, and features a variety of activities including ice sculptures carved live by nationally known sculptors, a 5K run, the Fire & Ice event Friday night in Riverfront Park, speed carving Saturday night at the amphitheater and a chili crawl Sunday afternoon.
The festival pays tribute to the Hunter family that operated the Hunter Ice Company in Niles in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Ice cream in the tradition of the product offered by the Hunter Ice Company is made specially for the festival each year and is sold at a booth on Main Street.
People can find more information about the Hunter Ice Festival at www.uncoverniles.com.
Meanwhile, there are a wide variety of activities on tap in downtown Dowagiac for the Ice Time Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1. New this year is “Frosty Foosball,” in which six-person teams can compete for fun and prizes.
People can watch carvers create unique ice sculptures as well as take part in other events such as wood carving, outside games, campfires and a chili cookoff. Ice carving gets underway by 8 a.m. Feb. 1 with members of the Michiana Ice Carving Association carving numerous ice blocks into art sculptures on Front, Commercial and Beeson Streets.
Back for this year’s festival are the Mid-Union Sled Haulers – or MUSH – with their sled dogs. A meet and greet featuring Paw Paw resident Jan Bloom and his four sled dogs will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Beeson Street. People will be able to meet the dogs and get a look at the equipment used.
Also on tap will be the seventh annual Frozen Fish Toss Open Competition sponsored by the Wounded Minnow starting at 12:30 p.m. As many as 20 to 30 participants are expected to line up and catch one of the flying frozen fish.
The annual Chili Crawl runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday, with several local restaurants vying for the title of best chili. Free samples will be served at the nine businesses.
People can find a detailed schedule at www.DowagiacChamber.com or on the chamber’s Facebook page.