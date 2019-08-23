LANSING — A former Catholic priest who lives in Coloma allegedly wrapped a teen boy in plastic and tape and left him in a janitor’s room for more than an hour at a church in Otsego, Allegan County prosecutors alleged Thursday.
According to a news release from the Michigan attorney general’s office, Father Brian Stanley, 57, was in custody awaiting arraignment in Allegan County on a charge of false imprisonment. He faces up to 15 years in prison and must register as a sex offender if convicted.
The incident is alleged to have occurred in 2013 at St. Margaret Church in Otsego, where Stanley had been asked by the boy’s family to counsel him. Investigators said the teen was wrapped in plastic wrap and his mouth and eyes were covered with masking tape. The attorney general’s office called the alleged behavior a “sexually motivated crime.”
Citing records from the Kalamazoo Diocese, the attorney general’s office said Stanley “had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades.”
According to the attorney general’s office, the diocese said it timely reported the incident to Otsego police in 2013, and reported “additional allegations” to Coldwater police in 2017, but no charges were filed. Stanley was placed on leave that year and remains barred from public ministry.
The charge against Stanley is the result of information from files seized from the Catholic Church last October, Attorney General Dana Nessel said in the news release.
“As our team continues to pore over what we previously thought was hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, but is now known to be millions of pages, seized from all seven Michigan dioceses last year, we know this is still only the beginning,” Nessel said.