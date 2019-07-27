Prizes galore at Glad-Peach Festival

COLOMA — Those attending this year’s Coloma Glad-Peach Festival will have the opportunity to win more prizes than ever before.
The festival starts next Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Coloma. Among the attractions for the 52nd annual event will be hotdog and pie eating contests, plus a balloon toss.
Maureen Saltzman, the festival committee secretary, said the winner of the hotdog eating contest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the Showcase Stage will get $100.
The contest is $5 to enter and is capped at the first 12 participants.
“Then we’ll have a balloon toss while we’re cleaning up the stage,” Saltzman said. “Then at 4:30 p.m. we’ll have a peach pie eating contest with a $100 first prize also, $5 to enter and 12 contestants.”
She said the festival will also have a Gladiolus Flower Contest and a Bake Fest. Entrants can drop off their flowers and deserts between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday at Soulard’s Bakery, 126 N. Church St.
The winners will be announced at the festival opening ceremonies at 6:15 p.m. Friday on the Leonard Main Stage.
“We have ribbons and medallions for those winners,” Saltzman said. “The winner of the Gladiolus contest is eligible to ride in the parade on Saturday with their winning flower.”
The annual Peach Pit Spit, hosted by Mr. Coloma and his court, is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the True-Easy Block.
Saltzman said other contests over the weekend include a Kids Fun Fair 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday.
“There are prizes for everything the kids participate in,” she said. “There’s also a kids pedal tractor pull at 11:15 a.m.”
This year the festival committee has simplified the Saturday morning contests to just a 5K Run/5K Walk. In the past biking events have been included.
“Registration starts at the Salem Lutheran Church at 7 a.m.,” Saltzman said.
People can also win prizes by entering the annual Glad-Peach Car Show Sunday morning.
“Our chairman John welcomes more than just cars,” Saltzman said. “Scooters and golf carts show up, too.”
Other non-prize winning events at the festival include the “big” parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, the library book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and a community worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
“And of course we have vendors, a carnival and food booths open each day, starting at noon Friday,” Saltzman said.
This year’s entertainment is “Hey Girl Hey” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, “Dart Board Compromise” at 5 p.m. Saturday and “Ginger and Her Baked Goods” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, all on the Leonard Main Stage.
A fireworks show is set for 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Hopefully it will be beautiful weather this year,” Saltzman said.
Entry forms, a full event schedule and more can be found at www.colomapeachfest.com.
