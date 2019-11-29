The following fruit prices were recorded on the Chicago Terminal Market on Wednesday. Prices are not net to the growers as freight and selling fees have not been deducted. These prices were provided by the USDA Market News Branch office in Chicago.
APPLES: Cartons tray pack of Washington Extra Fancy 72s Red Delicious sold steady from $26-28, Golden Delicious sold for $38, Fuji sold lower for $33, Pink Lady brought $38, Gala sold for mostly $31-32, and 56 size Honeycrisp of fine appearance sold for $52 while 64 size brought $30. Cartons of 12 3-pound film bags of Washington WA Extra Fancy 2 1/2-inch minimum Red Delicious sold for $22, while Golden Delicious brought $23, Gala sold for $23-24, while bushel cartons loose of Michigan 3-inch minimum Golden Delicious, Gala and Jonagold brought $20.
ASPARAGUS: Pyramid cartons/crates 11-pound bunched standard size from Peru sold for mostly $21-22, while large white bunched sold from $24-25.
BEANS: Bushel cartons/crates of round green type machine-picked offerings from Florida sold much higher for mostly $56-57.
BERRIES: Flats of 12 6-ounce cups with lids of medium-large berries from Argentina sold for $18.50, while fine appearance offerings from Mexico sold for $22.50, and organic offerings from California brought $36.50. Strawberries in flats of eight 1-pound containers medium-large size of fine appearance from California sold lower from $26.50-27.50 with Florida berries $20.50.
BROCCOLI: Cartons of fine appearance 14 bunches from California sold lower for mostly $20-21, with organic offerings sharply lower for $26.50.
CABBAGE: 50-pound cartons of round green medium from Wisconsin sold for $16, while red offerings sold for $20.
CAULIFLOWER: Cartons of 12 film wrapped heads from California sold much lower for $15-16, with organic offerings sharply lower for $26.50.
CORN: Wirebound crates of four dozen bi-color from Florida sold steady from mostly $15-16.
CUCUMBERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons from Mexico of medium size sold higher from $26-28, with large mostly $22-23, fair quality brought $22, and carton 24s sold from $10-12. Pickles of 200-300 size from Mexico sold for $28.50-29.
EGGPLANT: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of 24-count eggs from Mexico sold higher for $22-24.
LETTUCE: Cartons film wrapped 24 heads of iceberg lettuce from California sold much lower from mostly $22-22, while 12 count organic offerings brought $20.50.
ORANGES: Cartons of 10 4-pound film bags of California 72 size valencia juice oranges sold for $26.
PEPPERS: 1-1/9-bushel cartons of Georgia green jumbos sold from $17-18 and extra-large sold from $15-16, and choppers sold for $12-13.50. Medium size jalapeno peppers from Mexico sold from $18-20, serranos sold for mostly $26-27, while poblano sold from mostly $16-17 and medium hungarian wax sold for $22-23.
SQUASH:1/2-bushel cartons of small-medium zucchini from Georgia sold steady for $13-15 while yellow straightneck small-mediums sold for mostly $13-14, and medium size $12-13. 1 1/9-bushel cartons from Michigan of medium size acorn and spaghetti sold for mostly $13-14, butternut brought $17-17.50, while hubbard sold for $20.
TOMATOES: 25-pound cartons loose mature greens 5x6s from Florida sold lower for mostly $15-16, and cartons two-layer 4x5s vine ripes from Mexico sold lower from $18-20. Flats 12 1-pint containers with lids of light red-red medium size grape tomatoes from Mexico sold lower for mostly $9-11 and cartons of 12 1-pint baskets of cherry type red brought $12-13. Plum tomatoes packed in 25-pound cartons loose of extra-large size from Mexico sold much lower from $12-14, with large size $11-12.