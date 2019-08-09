PAW PAW — Van Buren County residents can get their residential well water tested for nitrates courtesy of a free program being offered by Van Buren Conservation District, according to a news release.
The Conservation District will test water samples from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 12-16 at the district office, 1035 East Michigan Ave., Paw Paw.
The screening is sponsored by the Van Buren Conservation District and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). MAEAP and the water screening program is paid for by funds generated from Michigan pesticide and fertilizer registration and tonnage fees. There is no cost to participate in this service.
The water screening is open to all Van Buren residents that are on private water systems (non-municipal) for drinking water but is limited to 100 samples for the week.
To gather a water sample, people are asked to do the following:
• Samples should be gathered from a faucet, such as an outdoor one, that is not connected to water treatment devices.
• Water should be run 20-30 minutes before the sample is collected.
• Rinse the sample bottle and lid in the water to be sampled, then fill and cap the bottle. Samples can be taken in any clean container, such as a glass jar or other capped container.
• Label the bottle with your name, sample date and the well name using a waterproof pen.
• Deliver the sample within 24 hours. During that time period, keep the sample dark and cold until it is delivered to the conservation district office.
There will be a brief survey regarding the age, condition and construction of the well that is to be completed with delivery of the sample. Questions can be directed to the Van Buren Conservation District at 269-657-4030 ext. 5.