Program on crusading lawyer at Courthouse Square

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Historical Association invites the public to a talk about Walter Morrow Nelson, know as “The Most Popular Prisoner in the County Jail,” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with Carrie Sharlow, at 313 N. Cass Street in Berrien Springs. Admission is free.
Not long after passing the bar exam, Nelson was involved in several cases with the Israelite House of David. It began when John W. Hansel sued founder Benjamin Purnell for $80,000, followed by the Bamford sisters filing suit against Purnell for sexual assault, and finally a one-man grand jury investigation. Due to disagreements between Nelson and the judge on the Bamford case and the findings of the investigation, Nelson, found in contempt of the court, was sentenced to thirty days in jail.
A little over a year after serving his sentence, Nelson, along with famed attorney Clarence Darrow, represented Dr. Ossian Sweet of Detroit, an African American who was arrested after trying to defend his newly purchased home from a mob in a predominately white neighborhood. The trial is chronicled in the book “Arc of Justice,” which won the National Book Award.
For information about the program, contact the History Center at Courthouse Square at 471-1202, or email bcha@berrienhistory.org.