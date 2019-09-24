BENTON HARBOR — It looked like it was all fun and games as about 50 children and almost as many adult volunteers rapped and danced Monday at Benton Harbor High School during the district’s first Project LITerature.
And that was the point, Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson said.
“This is all about making literacy relevant to the students,” she said. “It’s connecting music to literacy to words to writing as well, trying to make it fun for them. Even the rapping that we do is connected to writing.”
During the night, the children not only danced to the songs, but wrote some of their own.
Armani Hill, a fifth grader at Fairplain East, got a standing ovation for the rap, “Diligent,” that she wrote during the event, which reads in part:
“We don’t play,
“We slay these straight As,
“Never cheat, always getting an education,
“Next time I see you will be at my graduation.”
Robinson said the event was put on through the district’s family and community engagement coordinator, Traci Burton.
“We’re hoping, moving forward, we can replicate this in other buildings because it’s a really good way for kids to make that brain connection to the words, music and writing,” she said.
Children had a variety of free books to choose from to take home. Robinson said the books have been donated through the years by various organizations.
On hand to help out was Aritha Meridy, a 1986 Benton Harbor High School graduate and driver with First Student, the company that provides bus transportation to the district.
Even though her children are grown, she said she came to make a difference.
“I grew up here,” she said. “I came for the love of Benton Harbor. I figured if I could come out and do something to help the children, I’ll do it. We’re a struggling school district, and we won’t get any better unless we get up and help.”
Diane Young of Benton Harbor was also on hand with a group of volunteers from Sisters From Another Mother.
“We are a group of women who all share the same passion for people in the community,” said Young, president and founder of the group that’s been together one year. “We go out and volunteer wherever we’re needed.”
In addition, she’s a 1983 graduate of Benton Harbor High School.
“Our main goal is to build the community,” she said.
Anyone with ideas for future Project LITerature events can contact Burton at 759-0551 or traci.burton@bhas.org.
