With a confirmed case of the rare Eastern equine encephalitis in Berrien County, residents here are being warned to take precautions against mosquito bites that could carry the disease.
The reported illness is part of an outbreak in western Michigan and elsewhere in the country. Last week a Kalamazoo man died from the illness, and a 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized in a sleep-like state. The Michigan death was the third in the nation, joining fatalities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Dr. Rick Johansen, medical director of the Berrien County Health Department, told the Board of Health last week that this is the first case of eastern equine encephalitis here since 1997.
Gillian Conrad, communications director for the health department, said the Berrien County resident was hospitalized for a time with the illness. The person is from a more rural area of the county, and was among the high-risk categories of people over 50, she said. Those under 15 also are considered to be at high risk of contracting the illness, as well as those who work and play outdoors.
Despite the name, the disease is not spread through horses, but instead by birds, that are bitten by mosquitoes that can transmit it to humans and other mammals.
Health officials are warning residents in Berrien County to use protective spray and clothing and avoid outdoor activity at night to avoid getting bitten.
“We are certainly staying vigilant for the potential of additional cases,” Conrad said. “Mosquito bite prevention is still very important, despite the fact that we’re moving into fall. Wearing insect repellant, longer sleeves/pants, and avoiding time outdoors during peak mosquito activity (dawn and dusk) are good protective actions we can all take to protect ourselves against mosquito bites.”
Johansen said that hospital emergency rooms are on the alert for additional cases. In addition to the three confirmed cases in Michigan, two other possible cases are being investigated.
Usually, only seven to 10 cases are reported each year nationwide, but 30 percent result in death. People who survive can suffer severe brain damage.
Johansen said that in 2010 Michigan reported seven cases, making it second in the nation, behind Florida, which had 10.
Early symptoms of the disease occur about 4-10 days after exposure and can include headache, high fever, chills, body and joint aches. It can develop into severe encephalitis, or brain swelling, which can cause tremors, seizures and paralysis.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak