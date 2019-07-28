BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents are urged to continue to take measures to reduce their exposure to lead in their drinking water, such as using bottled water or installing a lead certified water filter system.
The latest round of testing for lead and copper at 47 residences in June showed that the water samples exceeded the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead, prompting the city to send out a public advisory for drinking water late Friday afternoon, said Benton Harbor Water Superintendent Mike O’Malley.
He said a new corrosion treatment system installed in March at the Benton Harbor Water Treatment Plant will soon coat water pipes to keep lead from leaching into the drinking water, but that hasn’t happened, yet.
“It will literally seal up the inside walls of the pipes all the way from the water plant to the faucet,” he said.
O’Malley said he hopes water testing in September shows that the corrosion treatment system is working.
According to the public advisory, 12 of the residences had lead levels between 15-59 ppb, with the 90th percentile at 27 ppb.
The city has been required by the state to take steps to reduce residents’ lead exposure since October 2018, when higher-than-acceptable levels of lead were found in some of the city’s drinking water, causing the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to issue an advisory about lead in the city’s water.
Free water filters
Deputy Health Officer Courtney Davis at the Berrien County Health Department said her office continues to provide free water filter systems and replacement filter cartridges to Benton Harbor residents. The filters and cartridges are available to be picked up between 4-6 p.m. at:
n the first Monday of each month at Harbor of Hope Church, 769 Pipestone St., or
n the third Thursday of each month at the Benton Harbor Library, 213 E. Wall St.
The water filters and replacement cartridges can also be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Berrien County Health Department, 2149 E Napier Ave., Benton Harbor.
Anyone with questions can call the hotline that was set up last fall – 1-800-815-5485. In addition, she said information is available on the health department’s website at www.bchdmi.org/1568/Lead-Drinking-Water.
Davis said the health department is continuing to provide information about lead and to test for lead in the blood of children.
How to avoid lead
She said that if residents don’t have a filter and haven’t used their water for six hours or more, they should flush their pipes for at least five minutes, which can be done by taking a shower or washing dishes. After flushing, residents should run water from their faucet until it is cold before drinking or cooking with the water.
Residents are also urged to:
n use bottled water to prepare baby formula and
n not boil the water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead in water.
O’Malley said the city has successfully started replacing the city’s lead service lines, which run from the water main to the house.
Exposure to lead is especially dangerous to young children and pregnant women. Experts say young children are the most vulnerable to lead due to their developing bodies, brains and nervous system. High lead levels can cause learning and behavior problems.
Tougher rules in place
New water sampling rules under the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act mean that more locations are testing above the accepted threshold for lead, according to a news release sent from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office in June.
The testing changes now require that lead sampling must be taken from both the first liter and fifth liter water draw. By testing the fifth liter of water, it shows lead results that might be farther upstream in the water supply that is coming into homes, according to the release.
“When state agencies and local communities work together to protect public health, we can ensure that every Michigander has access to safe, clean drinking water,” stated Whitmer in the release. “My administration continues to work towards real and permanent solutions that ensure every Michigander can bathe their kids and give them a glass of water at the dinner table safely. These changes to the Michigan Safe Drinking Act help build that confidence.”
Changes to the act were approved in 2018. The rule now requires:
n the removal of all lead service lines in Michigan. Water supplies are required to replace an average of 5 percent of their lead service lines every year for the next 20 years unless an alternative schedule is approved,
n communities locate and prioritize lead service lines for removal,
n the action level for lead in drinking water be lowered from 15 ppb to 12 ppb on Jan. 1, 2025,
n the banning of partial lead service line replacements and
n complete service line material inventories be submitted to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy by Jan. 1, 2025.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege