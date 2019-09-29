NILES — Indeck Energy Services officials may have already broken ground on their new $1 billion natural gas power plant in the Niles Industrial Park, but they still have one more hurdle to clear.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced a public comment period will be held on the company’s request for an air quality permit – which is needed to operate the plant. The public comment period began Sept. 13 and will run for 30 days.
MDEGLE Senior Environmental Engineer Catherine Asselin said comments in writing or by email must be received by Oct. 14 to be considered. The website is www.deq.state.mi.us/aps/cwerp.shtml. People can look for the Indeck listing.
She said a public hearing on the proposed permit was also requested and will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Northside School, 2020 North Fifth St. in Niles. A question and answer period will precede the hearing at 5:30 p.m. Asselin said the goal is to issue a decision on the new permit by Nov. 1.
Asselin said Indeck needs a new air emissions permit because the manufacturer of the turbines Indeck plans to install changed some of the specifications the state had previously approved in 2017.
“It changed enough to require a new review and a new permit,” she said.
Indeck recently broke ground on construction of its new natural gas power plant in the Niles Industrial Park after getting financial backing from South Korean investors. The plant is scheduled to be up and running in March 2022 and provide enough clean energy to power 700,000 homes and businesses in the region.
As noted in the project summary on the MDEGLE website, Indeck can start construction on the parts of the plant approved under the 2017 permit, as they wait for approval of the new permit on the turbine equipment modification.
The technical fact sheet on the proposed new Indeck permit notes the equipment Indeck now plans to use will decrease emissions of nitrous oxide, lead and greenhouse gases, while potentially increasing emissions of volatile organic compounds.
One factor considered by the state in issuing a new permit is the fact that nearly all of the new plant will be located in Cass County rather than Berrien County. Cass County is currently “in attainment” for all pollutants, while Berrien County is “in attainment” for all pollutants but ozone. The land Indeck bought from the city of Niles is on the county line.
“As long as none of the equipment is in Berrien County and the emissions do not significantly impact the nonattainment area, the project will not trigger nonattainment review,” the MDEGLE technical fact sheet stated. “The proposed permit requires that all construction or installation of equipment be in Cass County.”
The Indeck project has been in the works for nearly two decades. The company first came to the city in 2000, but market and other economic forces kept them from breaking ground until this year.
While Niles city officials have hailed the project as a big economic boost to the area with the influx of new tax revenue, as well as 500 construction and 21 permanent jobs, others have had a different view.
The project was the subject of controversy early on with opposition coming from a variety of sources, including the late Muhammad Ali and his wife. It continues to be met with skepticism by the Howard Township residents who live closest to the new plant. They claim they will be the recipients of any adverse environmental impact from the plant.