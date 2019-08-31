BRIDGMAN — The public is invited to a free event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, hosted by Preserve the Dunes and Chikaming Open Lands, as they provide a guided tour of the scenery and wildlife at Warren Dunes State Park.
The featured speaker will be Ryan Postema, executive director of Chikaming Open Lands.
“This is your chance to experience the park with an expert who will be able to tell you why the area is unique and show you the rare plants and wildlife found there,” said Marcy Hamilton, president of Preserve the Dunes, in a news release. Postema will lead tour participants on a hike through this unique property. After the hike and tour, Preserve the Dunes will be giving away one framed print of a dune landscape by local artist Randall Higdon.
To take the tour, meet at the parking lot on Floral Lane west of Red Arrow Highway (north of the main park entrance).
“Be prepared – this dune hike will include walking up a sand dune. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring bug spray and drinking water. This event is rain or shine,” noted the release.
For questions, people should contact Marcy Hamilton at 269-925-1137, ext. 1525.
Parents are encourage to bring kids along on the tour. “Everyone can learn a little about the dunes’ ecosystem and share/create some memories,” the release said.
This tour will guide participants through dune ecosystems and they will learn about unique plants and animals, as well as the threats of invasive species.
“Michigan’s coastal sand dunes are truly a world-class natural asset,” said Hamilton.
Michigan has the largest collection of freshwater sand dunes in the world. The coastal dunes support more unique species of plants, insects and animals than any other ecosystem in the Great Lakes Basin.
Citizens of Van Buren and Berrien counties formed Preserve the Dunes (PTD) in 1997, and now the nonprofit has 1,300 members. PTD focuses on increasing awareness about how unique and special the dune ecosystems are.
Along with offering public dune walks, PTD funds a dune education class for children at Sarett Nature Center. PTD has also recently donated money towards a dune restoration and education project in Van Buren County and to the purchase of Cherry Beach in Chikaming Township. For more about Preserve the Dune’s efforts, visit www.sosdunes.com.
Chikaming Open Lands is the local land conservancy dedicated to preserving the open spaces and natural rural character of Southwest Berrien County. COL works to protect and restore native plant and animal habitat, improve water quality, and permanently preserve ecologically significant forests, prairies and wetlands, as well as prime farmland and other open spaces in this area. For more information, visit www.chikamingopenlands.org.