ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph commissioners got what they asked for when gauging the public Monday night about whether the city should allow a Black Lives Matter street mural to be painted on Stadium Drive next to St. Joseph High School.
The range of opinions in the virtual meeting wavered from showing solidarity between Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, to shying away from a mural due to the amount of controversial attention the movement has picked up nationally.
While no decision was made as to whether the city would move forward with the mural, the two-hour public discussion culminated in Mayor Mike Garey announcing commissioners would meet with City Attorney Laurie Schmidt regarding the legal authority for painting a street.
“Next Monday night, prior to the social justice meeting, we will have a closed-door meeting regarding Laurie’s research,” Garey said. “This is a legal process so we are not hiding anything. It gives the commission all the information we need to make the correct decision.”
The suggestion that a Black Lives Matter mural be considered for a street in St. Joseph, in parallel with a mural that was painted to Colfax Avenue in Benton Harbor, came at a July 20 social justice meeting.
Among the first citizens to speak Monday was Mike Gillette, who had already gone on record opposing the mural because of what he had heard about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gillette said the mural is also not needed because it’s not the Twin Cities area that has any problems.
“I’m not racist at all, but Black Lives Matter is a racist group. If you paint this mural, you are supporting a Marxist agenda,” Gillette said. “It’s a dangerous path because look at what happened in Chicago last night. I’m open to any other suggestions.”
June Bowman, another city resident, said she is in favor of the mural, having attended the first peace rally in Benton Harbor.
“It is difficult having these conversations, but you do have to do some self-reflection,” Bowman said.
During public comment, Vikki Wade said she opposes the mural, citing the ongoing turmoil in the country.
“There’s so much negativity. What are we opening ourselves up to? Are we going to let someone put something else into the street?” she said. “St. Joe has always been good about keeping things the way it is. I just don’t think it is something we should get involved in.”
Chokwe Pitchford, a Democratic candidate for the 79th District state rep. seat in November, said he wants to see more solidarity between the Twin Cities.
“History is going to judge all of us. What did we do during one of the most tumultuous times in America?” he asked commissioners. “Society has to stand up for those that need to be stood up for. Black lives are in danger whether through gun violence, police brutality or the education system.”
A St. Joseph resident who lives in the neighborhood surrounding the high school said she opposes the mural due to the polarization of the movement. She offered that an alternative slogan be used for a mural, such as “Twin Cities Strong.”
Several high school students called into the virtual meeting, with the majority favoring a BLM mural.
Samuel Adkins, a student at St. Joseph High School, said there is a need to promote diversity – especially in the classroom.
“Having it so close to the school would promote that well,” he said. “One thing that shocked me when I moved here was the lack of diversity. There’s an extreme amount of division among the bridges.”
Commissioner Laura Goos said she had spoken with St. Joseph School Board President Barry Conybeare about what the city is considering.
However, she said no action would be taken without having further discussions with Principal Greg Blomgren, Superintendent Thomas Bruce and other city officials. Goos said no sit-down meeting has been set, as school officials have been busy working on a back-to-school plan.
Afterward, commissioners offered their thoughts on the matter.
Commissioner Peggy Getty said one of the common themes she has heard from residents leading up to the meeting was about St. Joseph remaining a “nice, quiet community” and the desire to “avoid rocking the boat.”
“When I think about that, I understand where people are coming from, but that’s also why we are in the position we are in now,” Getty said.
Commissioner Lynn Todman said she was disturbed by the amount of coded language from some of the public at Monday’s meeting, which included phrases like “silent majority,” “I got a lot of black friends” and “quiet neighborhood.”
“At one point or another, Martin Luther King Jr. was called a communist and a Marxist. I’m not sure how I feel about this whole conversation,” Todman said. “I wonder if people will feel the same way looking back on this 10 to 15 years from now.”