Q&A: 'No one should die alone'

STEVENSVILLE — Margo Howley says she does volunteer work because there’s a need for it, it’s rewarding and she thinks everyone should do it.
So she was surprised when she received the Emerging Volunteer Award at this year’s United Way of Southwest Michigan Volunteer Recognition Event in October.
She was nominated for the award by Caring Circle, a Spectrum Health Lakeland affiliate offering care that includes hospice, palliative care and bereavement services. Hospice at Home and Hanson Hospice Center, where Howley volunteers, are programs of Caring Circle.
Howley, along with her husband, Jim, volunteers at the Hanson Hospice Center and at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center.
Margo sat down with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa at their home in Stevensville to talk about what they do and why they do it.
How long have you been volunteering for Caring Circle?
Oct. 12 it was 3 years.
What made you decide to do it?
I needed something to do. I have volunteered for one thing or another for I don’t know how long. I’ve done Greyhound rescue, Boy Scouts – I started as a cub leader then went on to become a scout master; there weren’t enough men. I’ve volunteered for the Soup Kitchen, I just like helping people.
What does your volunteer work with Caring Circle entail?
Well, mostly, to help keep (hospice patients) comfortable. I go in and I sit and I talk to them. Or if they can’t communicate I’ll just hold their hand because a touch means a lot.
I volunteer at the Hanson House on Mondays. Then if they need a respite in a home then they’ll call me and ask if I can do it. That might be on a different day of the week. They know that I also volunteer at the Senior Center on Tuesdays, so they try not to do it on Tuesdays, unless it’s in the afternoon.
Wow. What do you do at the Senior Center?
I am one of the monitors, my husband and I both are, for the weight room, the training. If people come in we show them how to use our machines, and then we make sure they do them right. After they use the machines we have stretches we send them through.
And your husband does that with you?
Yes. And also, I talked him into volunteering at the Hanson House too.
Same thing you’re doing?
No. I don’t think he could do it. He counts the linens and stuff like that. He did visit one of my ladies Monday. I don’t know why he came in there but he seemed to enjoy her.
Do you mind if I ask how old you are?
I’ll be 73 next month.
Have you always lived in this area?
I grew up in Baroda. I moved away when my dad retired. We moved to Missouri because that’s where we were from. And when I got older, I came back. I don’t know why. I hate snow. I’ve been back 34 years. It really does feel like home.
Why do you think it’s important to volunteer?
I think it’s important for the simple reason, especially at my age, it gives you a reason to get out of bed. And they always say, use it or lose it.
Did you work somewhere before?
Believe it or not I was a painter. I painted houses, inside and out. My husband worked at the Cook Plant. We kind of adopted this one guy who used to be a security guard there, and he started his own painting company. And somehow or another we became mom and dad and I started painting for him. I did that for six or seven years.
And before that?
Mostly took care of my mom. I think that’s another reason for me volunteering with Hospice. When my dad passed away, we had been sent home that night, by the doctors. They said go on home and get some rest because I had worked that day. And we got the phone call in the middle of the night he’d passed away. Then in 1995, my mom had broke her hip, she’s over here in the hospital, she was doing real good. Well the next day, I went to get in my car, and it wouldn’t start. My sister and I were both going crazy. How are we going to get up to the hospital?
There was a girl staying with us because her dad had kicked her out. She was up there, and she calls me about 3:30. She says Mom, Granny’s gone. So I hurried up and called Jim. He leaves work, he comes home, gets in my car and it starts right up. I guess I was not supposed to be there, my sister and I. And I said you know what, no one should die alone. They may want it that way, but it shouldn’t happen.
What did you think of getting this award? Were you surprised?
I was really surprised. I did not know anything about it. I thought it was just a volunteer dinner because we’ve had them before. And so we’re standing around, I’m waiting for my coordinator and her boss, and I see programs laying on the table. So I thought well I’m going to look at the program for a bit. So I open up the program and, whoa … It was a surprise that I had been nominated, and a shock when I won.
You must be pretty special.
I think they like me.
Anything you’d like to add?
I just think it’s a great place to volunteer. I really do. I think it’s very rewarding.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa