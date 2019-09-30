Q&A: The camera man can

SOUTH HAVEN — Tom Renner was a volunteer firefighter for 24 years.
He still responds to every fire alarm in his area, but instead of firefighting gear, he packs along a camera.
Renner, 74, of South Haven, is the official photographer for the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).
He grew up in Riverdale, Ill., on the south side of Chicago. His dad was a photojournalist and firefighter.
Renner and his wife, Carole, moved to South Haven in 1965 and he became the sports editor, then managing editor, of the South Haven Daily Tribune. From there, he went to work at Hope College in 1967. He retired from Hope in 2014 as the vice president of public and community relations.
Renner had been a volunteer firefighter from 1966 to 1990 for what was then the South Haven Fire Department. In 1996, SHAES was formed to cover the city of South Haven and the townships of Casco, Geneva and South Haven.
Renner sat down with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa to talk about how he ended up as the photographer for SHAES.
How did you go from fighting fires to photographing emergency response teams at work?
I retired from SHAES as the assistant chief. My job responsibilities at Hope were increasing and certification requirements were increasing for firefighters. It was just too much.
I’ve had this journalism gene in me for a long time. My dad had a weekly newspaper so I was his sportswriter and I did a lot of photography, as early as junior high. I really can’t remember when I didn’t take pictures. When I retired from Hope, I went back to the fire department. But I’m not a certified firefighter any more. I respond to alarms with camera in hand. I’m not viewed as a first responder in the sense of fighting the fire.
Is this something they pay you for?
No. When I approached Ron Wise, the fire chief, about it, I asked if it would be possible to come back and I had some ideas as to what I could do for the department, but the only stipulation was I didn’t want to be paid for it. So I do it all on a volunteer basis.
I have a real passion for community. I love South Haven. I love photography. I’ve just always had my camera. So when I retired I was thinking OK what can I do in retirement? What I decided to do is first approach the fire department and I’m also doing a lot of complimentary freelance photography for the Chamber of Commerce, the Visitor’s Bureau and the city.
How do you get notified of fires and other emergency calls?
I have a pager and I carry that with me all the time, and my cellphone. When a call comes I just go straight to the scene with my camera. I’m not viewed as an emergency vehicle so I have to respect the speed limits and lights, etc. I’m reminded of that occasionally.
Do you go no matter what the weather?
Yes. Day or night. Any kind of weather. This is a busy department. The way they’re now dispatched you can kind of be discerning as to what they’re being dispatched to. If it’s a smoke alarm in a home, I’ll wait for a little bit for them to do their size-up so I decide whether or not I’m going to go, roll out of bed in the middle of the night.
There have been a lot of major incidents and fires over the years. What I try to be conscious of is to realize that people are probably having one of the most traumatic times in their lives, whether it’s property loss or an injury, so I’m really conscious of not putting a camera in people’s face and just really standing back. My responsibility is to record what’s happening, record the scene, photograph the firefighters doing their work. It helps in critiquing afterwards, were they properly dressed, that sort of thing.
For what other purposes do they use your photos?
We have a very active Facebook page that averages several thousand hits when we post things. We’ve had as many as 150,000 looks at a couple of our water tragedies this summer. We pride ourselves on being transparent and as immediate as we can. I’ll go to an incident, take my photos, go home, review and select pictures. I do media distribution first, then Facebook posting, then website. Ron Wise, our chief, is very community minded and wants the public to know what our department is all about so besides responding to emergencies I do a lot of other departmental photography. In the coming week we do our fire prevention program in all the schools. So I’ll be going into all the schools and taking pictures with the firefighters and the kids and posting those.
When we were having our high water issues in South Haven we did a lot more posting just to kind of sensitize the public to the danger being posed by them going out on the piers with the high waves.
What else do you do?
Right now the grandkids are fun. We’ve done some family trips.
Civic engagement is kind of my bag. I’m in the Rotary Club in South Haven, so I of course do their photography and social media and website. I do other volunteer kinds of things for the performance series and the speaker series, different programs in South Haven. People get you on their radar and they know what you do, and so they’re asking all the time, and I love doing it.
It’s not all volunteer is it? You do some paid things?
I don’t do anything paid. I don’t need to. I just decided if I can put my talent to use in photography, I love to do it.
So if somebody wants to hire you to take pictures, the condition is, that you not be paid?
Yeah, I just love doing it. I don’t do anything to take away from people who earn a living as a photographer. I don’t do weddings or family portraits, things like that.
Anything I haven’t asked you that you’d want people to know?
You know, I’ve said it several times already but I would just encourage people to become involved in their community. You know, volunteerism is really becoming more and more challenging for a lot of organizations, people just aren’t stepping forth to use their talents. I’ve tried to do this through my passion for photography, but there’s so many other ways people can serve.
Do you plan to continue this?
Yeah. I’ve been blessed with good health. I really don’t see any reason to even think about not doing it. The nice thing about it, and my wife and I kid each other about this a lot, is I can say yes or I can say no, and she always says “Well when are you going to learn the two-letter word?” because I’m always saying yes.
