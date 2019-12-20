Range Line Park in line for $300K grant

BERRIEN CENTER — It looks like the third time will be the charm for Berrien Township’s application for state funds to improve the township’s Range Line Park.
Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund officials have recommended that the Range Line Park project be approved for funding. The township should be getting $300,000 and put up over $100,000 in local funds. In total, $11.5 million is being recommended for awarding to fund 60 recreational development projects across Michigan.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby said this week. He expects no actual work to start until late 2020 or early 2021, after the recommendations and accompanying funding are approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor.
A year ago, Bixby was frustrated when the proposed project was turned down even though it scored higher than other projects that did get funding. In 2018, 19 recreational development applications scoring lower than they did received funding.
He noted that this year’s application received one of the highest scores and he credits the difference from last year on the fact that the township included a trailhead for the Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail extension (from Niles to Berrien Springs). “They like to hear that trails are part of a project,” he said.
Along with developing the trailhead, planned improvements include renovating an existing shelter, restrooms, parking and signage, plus adding new playground equipment and handicap accessibility.
Bike trail plans
Beyond the Range Line Park project, Bixby has his sights set higher. He’d like to see the trail extension funded, along with a new bridge across Lake Chapin. Bixby, however, acknowledges the two projects will take a substantial amount of money.
“Building a bridge across lake Chapin following the path of the old interurban bridge could bring people from all over the country,” he said. “It would be the longest bike trail bridge in the country, just like how the old interurban bridge was the longest of its kind.”
Southwest Michigan Planning Commission planner Kris Martin didn’t comment on the Lake Chapin bridge idea, but did say that plans are moving forward on the Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail extension project.
Two open houses were held in Niles and Berrien Springs this year, and Martin expects a third public meeting to be held in 2020 to update area residents about progress made to date. He said the SWMPC continues to work with area municipalities, American Electric Power, the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Be Healthy Berrien Consortium.
The current preferred route to go north from Niles to Berrien Springs uses the old interurban right-of-way, which runs parallel to and west of M-139. That right-of-way goes from the north side of Niles to Rangeline Road in Berrien Township.
Heather Cole of Be Healthy Berrien reported this week that her organization, in coordination with the Berrien County Health Department, has received $89,000 from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to continue planning for the trail extension project in 2020.