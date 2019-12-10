ST. JOSEPH — The city of St. Joseph and residents are realizing that they are in the same boat when it comes to rising lake levels, and are working toward an agreement to try to protect public and private property from erosion.
“We’re getting closer and closer,” said Jack Sanderson, of Lake Lane, on Monday. He has taken part in discussions that would allow property owners to place shoreline protections on public land and supports the direction discussions are taking to allow permanent structures on public land.
“It’s going to be a good thing for everybody,” he said.
Residents in September approached commissioners asking for permission to be able to seek permits for shoreline structures on public property. Talks hit a snag when the draft agreement proposed allowing temporary bulwarks that would have to be removed within a year if a permanent barrier was not put in place.
After meeting with residents last weekend, City Manager John Hodgson is recommending that permanent structures be allowed on public property.
He acknowledged that storms in November created an added sense of urgency. A storm that rolled in on Nov. 16 “was different than anything I have seen in my time,” the St. Joseph native said.
High waves have continued to batter the shoreline, damaging beaches and sidewalks, and the city needs to protect its infrastructure, the city manager said.
Sanderson said that during the summer he had 30 or more feet between the bluff and his south property line. Today there is zero, he said. There is 15 feet on the north side of the lot, “but that will disappear eventually,” he said.
With the shrinking shoreline, the only option to placing rock walls is metal sheeting, which would make the erosion problem worse, Sanderson said.
Approval of a long-term design would allow contractors to place materials along the beach, creating a temporary barrier, Hodgson said. Once the permanent structure is approved, the city would maintain it, with the cost being levied on the adjacent property owners, either through a direct billing or as part of a special assessment.
The city needs to concentrate on protecting the ends of the streets that abut the beach off of Lions Park Drive, Hodgson said.
Commissioners were supportive of the proposals.
In designing an effective shoreline protection, the city has a model in the revetment that shields the water treatment plant, pointed out Commissioner Jeff Richards.
“That’s the model we should follow,” Richards said.
Both private and public property needs to be protected, Richards added. “Stabilizing the taxpayers’ property involves everyone in the community.”
Commissioner Laura Goos said the proposed agreement gives the community “a fighting chance” to hold off any further damage. “We’re looking for a win-win in a terrible situation.”
“No one owns Mother Nature, and she’s showing us her power right now,” Goos said.
Monday was to be the last commissioners’ meeting for the year, but a special meeting could be held to ratify an agreement.
Once a temporary fix is in place, Hodgson said they need to find ways to reverse the conditions that are contributing to the crisis.
“We’ve made a complete mess of the shoreline,” Hodgson said.
Mayor Mike Garey suggested that St. Joseph could be a pilot program for placing sand two miles off the shore, to create a barrier that will weaken the impact of waves reaching the shore.
Rejecting raises
In other business, commissioners rejected a recommendation from the Municipal Officers Compensation Commission that they receive 3 percent salary raises for 2020 and 2021.
The mayor’s salary will remain at $5,100 a year, the mayor pro tem will earn $3,141, and the other commissioners will collect $2,550.
