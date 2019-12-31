Recreational marijuana sales closer to reality

Anticipation is in the air, if you’re into that sort of thing.
When and where will folks first be able to buy recreational marijuana in Southwest Michigan?
It’s looking like it could be Buchanan or Niles, since those communities have welcomed recreational sales. Dispensaries in both cities merely need to complete state licensing requirements. Bangor is also close to allowing recreational sales.
The issue has been handled in a wide-ranging manner, depending on the community and the leaders tasked with making the decisions.
In November, South Haven voters through a citizen-led initiative said no to recreational marijuana facilities, though the city council did allow a medical marijuana testing facility.
Also this year, NoBo Michigan LLC broke ground and bought property in Benton Harbor and Benton Township for the purpose of building medical marijuana facilities. In addition, other businesses sought to get facilities up and running in Hartford and Watervliet Township.
But communities that have embraced marijuana sales are the exceptions. Throughout the year, most communities in the region passed measures to opt out of allowing recreational marijuana sales. Some did so because they simply don’t want such facilities. Others did so as they waited for the state to draft a regulatory structure.
Under the ballot proposal that passed by a 56 percent to 44 percent margin in November 2018, the state had until Dec. 6 of this year to codify rules to govern the recreational marijuana market. Those rules were complete by July.
Niles and Buchanan have already approved ordinances allowing recreational facilities. Bangor is still drafting an ordinance.
Bangor City Manager Regina Hoover said earlier this month that the city’s attorney has been sick, so she’s hoping a first draft will be ready for the eyes of the city council by the end of January.
“But it may be more like the end of February,” she said. “Our medical marijuana businesses are on hold and I know they are wanting to get started.”
The issue remains unsettled in a few towns. Leaders in Hartford and Eau Claire have voted to allowed medical marijuana sales, but now business owners there want approval to add recreational to their inventories, because businesses that are already licensed for medical are the only ones allowed to apply for recreational sales, at this time.
Sales totaled about $1.6 million in the first week of recreational marijuana sales in Michigan early in December – when the number of licensed stores was very limited – and medical marijuana businesses like Med+Leaf in Hartford believe that if they aren’t allowed to sell recreational pot, they could be squeezed out of the market.
“A majority of voters in Hartford voted for recreational marijuana,” said Doug Von Koenig, owner of the Med+Leaf dispensary. “So if we don’t have it, they’ll get in their car and drive to somewhere else that does.”
Hartford leaders decided Dec. 16 that they would vote on whether or not to write a recreational marijuana ordinance at the upcoming January meeting. The commission was split on medical in 2017, just barely passing the ordinance, so it could be close when it comes to recreational. Some on the commission have focused on the financial benefits it could bring the city.
Von Koenig said he is concerned the city is taking too long to make a decision, while he believes statistics show it’s a good idea. He said the sooner the city gets into the pool of state taxes available from recreational marijuana, the better.
He said while of course they’d be worried about sustaining a business on just medical marijuana sales, grow operations would have the hardest time surviving in a community that doesn’t allow recreational because they need to be growing both products, and he wants to see more businesses in Hartford.
Hartford’s original medical marijuana ordinance, approved in November 2017, allowed one of each type of license/facility. This year it upped the number to 26 total facilities because it was getting so much interest.
For example, the ordinance now allows five Class A (500 plants) growing licenses, three Class B (1,000 plants) growing licenses and five Class C (1,500 plants) growing licenses.
Alex Von Koenig, an employee of Med+Leaf, said having that many grow operations in Hartford would not only help the city, but it would make it easier for them to source their products closer to home. Right now they are sometimes getting marijuana from the other side of the state.
On a federal level this year, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee approved a bill that legalizes marijuana on the federal level, removing it from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act. The legislation has a high chance of approval in the full House, where Democrats control the chamber with 234 seats. It is likely to face a tougher battle in the Republican-controlled Senate in 2020, if it ever even comes up for a vote.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman