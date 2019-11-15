Michigan residents can start purchasing recreational marijuana Dec. 1, but at least for a while area residents will likely have to travel to find a place to legally buy it at a dispensary.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency in a surprise announcement said this week it would allow marijuana businesses that hold licenses for both medical marijuana and recreational marijuana to sell some of their medical product as recreational.
Originally, state officials had indicated the recreational market would have to start from scratch, which would have taken until March or April next year to see recreational sales.
The announcement this week will allow up to half of the products currently on display in dispensaries across the state, including vaping products, edibles and flower, to be made available for purchase by the general public, no longer only to those with state-issued patient or caretaker medical marijuana cards.
The catch, however, is that medical marijuana dispensaries already in business would have to be licensed to also sell recreational marijuana, plus be in a community that allows recreational sales.
So far only one community in Southwest Michigan has opted into the recreational marijuana law: Niles. And none of the medical marijuana businesses already up and running there have yet been granted a license to sell recreational marijuana.
In fact, as of Thursday, no business in the state has been granted a recreational marijuana business license, but some licenses are expected to be granted by the end of the month. Medical marijuana businesses were allowed to start applying to the state for recreational licenses on Nov. 1.
Most medical marijuana facilities around the state have said they will apply for recreational licenses because they wouldn’t be able to sustain a business with just medical sales, now that the recreational market is opening.
Only two other communities in Southwest Michigan, that already allow medical facilities, have taken any steps to create an ordinance allowing recreational sales: Bangor and Buchanan.
The Buchanan Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 19, on its draft ordinance to allow recreational facilities in the city.
At Bangor’s City Council meeting earlier this month, council members hired an attorney to help that city draft a an ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses.
