ST. JOSEPH — All those who participated in Berrien County’s recycling programs during 2019 can put themselves on the “nice list” for keeping items out of landfills and promoting reuse.
And there are a lot of names to go on that list presented last week to the county board of commissioners by Jill Adams, the parks department’s environmental property manager.
The household chemicals collections, established in 1996 and the county’s longest-running recycling effort, brought in 114,616 pounds of leftover liquids, cleaners, fuels, oil and other potential hazards this year. To date, the project has collected 1.8 million pounds of these chemicals.
The electronics recycling project, collecting items that contain heavy metals and toxic materials that could otherwise contaminate the ground and water, weighed in at 82,500 pounds, and 1.2 million pounds since 2003.
The Clean Sweep pesticide collection, supported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, netted 20,090 pounds of chemicals for proper disposal. Berrien County is one of 17 Clean Sweep sites in the state and works with Cass, Van Buren, Branch and St. Joseph counties to assist with disposal. Since 1996, 259,000 pounds of pesticides have been collected.
Scrap tire recycling, which has been rolling since 2006, brought in 6,000 tires in 2019, and 59,300 since its beginning. Abandoned tires reduce property values and create a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The program is funded through the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (formerly the Department of Environmental Quality).
Reduce Reuse Recycle Day, held annually at Lake Michigan College for 10 years, attracted 925 participants, the largest turn-out to date. The event accepts 10 different items, and since its inception more than 6,000 residents have taken part. More than 50 volunteers help out.
Recycling has been available at Silver Beach for the past four seasons, with receptacles for cardboard, plastic bottles and beverage cans. Almost a quarter of the waste generated at the park is diverted from a landfill to the recycling stream.
Events for 2020 include Reduce Reuse Recycle Day, April 15; tire recycling, May 7-8, in Benton Harbor; and household chemical and electronics recycling, May 16 in Buchanan, June 13 in New Buffalo Township, Aug. 12 at Love Creek Park in Berrien Center, Sept. 19 at Silver Beach, and Oct. 10 at Southeast Berrien County Landfill in Buchanan.
Information on recycling is at www.berriencounty.org, click on “Recycling Services.”
