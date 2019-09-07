ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County residents can bring unwanted electronics and household chemicals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, to Silver Beach County Park for recycling and safe disposal.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling will be collecting electronics such as computers towers, computer monitors ($10/monitor fee), TVs ($20/TV fee), small and large appliances, dehumidifiers, window air conditioners, DVD/VCR players, phones, power tools, or any household item with a cord or items that run on batteries. The fee for computer monitors and TVs is due at the event. Other electronics are accepted at no cost to the resident. Green Earth Electronics Recycling is located in St. Joseph. Call 269-326-1232 with electronics recycling questions and other electronics recycling options.
Accepted household chemicals include auto liquids, yard and garden chemicals, cleaners, pool chemicals, solvents, oil-based paint, stain, and most other paint products (except latex paint). Also accepted are household and auto batteries of all sizes, fluorescent light bulbs, and home medical waste including pills and sharps. Unwanted pills should be taken out of the original pill bottle and combined together in a sealable bag. Medical sharps/needles must be brought in a puncture proof container, such as a ridged plastic bottle or tub. No loose sharps will be accepted.
Latex paint, or water-based paint, will NOT be accepted at this event. Latex paint can be recycled at Ace Hardware in St. Joseph and Stevensville for a small fee. Or, latex paint can be dried out and placed in with regular curbside trash. To quickly dry out latex paint, mix in latex paint drying powder that can be found at most hardware stores. Or mix in kitty litter or other non-toxic material to help speed up drying time. Do not bring latex paint to this event.
Donations are accepted to offset the collection, transportation, and processing costs of the household chemicals. This event is open to Berrien County residents only. Waste from businesses is prohibited.
More information can be found at www.berriencounty.org, click Recycling Services, or call Jill Adams at 269-983-7111 ext. 8234. The event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department.