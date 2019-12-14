BENTON HARBOR — A free public workshop for people who want to serve on the new Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will be in Benton Harbor on Tuesday, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
The workshop will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office. Michigan Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler will speak at the event.
Michigan voters amended the state constitution in the November 2018 general election to make citizens – not legislators or special interests – responsible for drawing new district lines for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress. The Benton Harbor workshop is the final workshop in a statewide series of 10 events in 2019 designed to promote awareness about the opportunity to serve on the commission and provide step-by-step instructions about the application process.
For more information on the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, please visit RedistrictingMichigan.org.
“The invitation for all eligible registered voters to submit applications to serve on the Redistricting Commission is the beginning of Michigan’s effort as one of the first states in the nation with a citizen-led redistricting process,” Benson said in the release.
The workshop will include an overview of the new redistricting process and an opportunity for participants to fill out an application, which takes about 15 minutes. Notaries will be available to complete the notarized signature requirement for each application at no cost. Participants should bring a photo ID to the workshops so notaries can verify their identity.
“Last year, millions of Michiganders voted to give citizens the power to draw our legislative districts, and now it is time to apply to be one of those citizens,” Benson said. “This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for Michigan voters to draw fair and impartial electoral maps for our state. I hope every Michigander considers applying to participate.”
The randomly selected 13-member redistricting commission will consist of four members who affiliate with the Republican Party, four members who affiliate with the Democratic Party and five members who are not affiliated with either major party.
The randomly selected commission of citizens will each earn approximately $40,000 as compensation for their service. Commission members will also have the authority to choose whether to reimburse their travel and other related expenses as part of their duties. The commission will convene in the fall of 2020 and will be required to enact district maps no later than Nov. 1, 2021. Commission maps will become law by Dec. 31, 2021, and take effect for the 2022 election cycle.