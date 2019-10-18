NILES — The turnout was much smaller than at previous Indeck public hearings, but the concerns remained the same from residents who live near the site of the new $1 billion natural gas power plant.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) held a public hearing Thursday at Northside School in Niles on a proposed modification to Indeck Energy Services’ 2017 air emissions permit. About a dozen people attended the information session and public hearing and only three people spoke.
EGLE Senior Environmental Engineer Catherine Asselin said that Indeck needs a new air emissions permit because the manufacturer of the turbines Indeck plans to install changed some of the specifications that the state had previously approved in 2017. The company broke ground on the new plant in the Niles Industrial Park in early September.
Asselin said Thursday that Indeck can proceed with construction during the permit process under terms of the 2017 permit and could do so under that permit into the future, even if the modification would be denied. EGLE staff will now evaluate all the written and verbal comments received and make a decision to approve, modify or deny the new application in the next few weeks.
Howard Township residents Gabe Casey and Larry Eckler questioned the project’s effects on them and their neighbors who will be closest to the plant, while former Niles Mayor Mike McCauslin spoke in favor the project. McCauslin was the mayor when Indeck first came to the area in 2001 to propose building a new power plant.
Casey said he and his family live less than two miles away from the Indeck site and suffer from a variety of health problems including asthma. “Many of us feel like the city didn’t take our feelings into consideration,” he said. “Many of us are still opposed to it. When the winds blow from west to east, we are the first people who will inhale the toxic substances.”
He said some of the information provided by EGLE about the plant’s emissions are concerning, such as 2,000 tons a year of carbon monoxide, 418 tons of nitrous oxide and 955 tons of volatile organic compounds. “That’s a lot and studies have shown that they cause increases in respiratory illnesses,” he said. “We’re concerned about the adverse effects of the plant.”
Eckler said his biggest concern centers around the temperature inversions the area sees and having pollutants from the plant trapped in the atmosphere. “I would like to see the company have to do monitoring,” he said. “We have unique weather patterns here and I’m concerned about the health of the citizens.”
He noted that Indeck will have a large footprint in terms of its air emissions, which could preclude other companies from coming into the area.
McCauslin said he was in full support of the Indeck project and the permit modification. “This modification will lower the amount of natural gas used and the amount of total emissions,” he said.
EGLE Decision Maker Mary Ann Dolehanty said she and other staff will now review all the comments received and expect to make a decision in the next couple of weeks. If the new permit is approved, EGLE staff will do unannounced inspections every two years. Indeck’s operating permit would then be up for renewal every five years.