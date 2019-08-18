Reminder from BC Health Dept.: Marijuana can be harmful

BENTON TOWNSHIP — With legal medical and recreational marijuana a reality in Michigan, the Berrien County Health Department is hoping to sow seeds of information about its use and possible consequences.
The department has launched “The Dirt on Weed,” a multi-media campaign to provide facts about marijuana use for parents and teens, pregnant and breastfeeding women, adult users and dispensaries.
The department sought to take a non-judgmental, science-based approach to spreading the word, explained Gillian Conrad, communications director for the health department. The campaign is funded through a $45,000 grant from Michigan’s office of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, and was created through King Media, with offices in St. Joseph and Lansing.
Using a new website, billboards, social media, print and radio ads, the health department wants to dispel some of the myths and misconceptions that cloud the public’s understanding of marijuana use, Conrad said.
As an example, some of their WIC clients mistakenly believe that using marijuana is a harmless and effective way to relieve morning sickness for pregnant women.
The website points out that THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can be passed along to a fetus, and also to a baby through breast milk, putting the child at risk for a number of health problems. A practice called “pumping and dumping” of breast milk after using pot doesn’t work, the site warns, because the chemicals remain in the mother’s cells for a long time after use. The site also cautions about exposing children to second-hand smoke.
Michigan’s laws limit legal use of marijuana to those 21 and over. But with the increasing prevalence, those under that age question why it wouldn’t be safe for them to indulge, according to Conrad. The problem, she said, is that marijuana has a negative effect on brain development for young people, impacting memory, mood and problem-solving.
Vaping with electronic devices, which has become “an epidemic” among young people, Conrad said, has become an alternative to lighting up a joint. But this still puts unknown chemicals into the user’s system, and can cause respiratory illness. Teens also are “dabbing,” using marijuana oil, and “shatter weed,” a solidified resin. But this can provide a concentrated dose that provides a higher shot of THC, sending some teens to the hospital emergency room.
The amount of THC in marijuana is much higher than it was 20 or 30 years ago, multiplying the possible harmful effects.
“We say ‘This is not your Grandma’s weed,’” Conrad said.
Conrad recommends talking to kids about drug and alcohol use as soon as possible, before they may be even thinking about substance abuse. Recognizing that this can be an awkward subject to bring up, the website offers talking tips for parents, suggesting that they stay calm and positive during the discussion, keep an open mind and avoid lecturing.
The health department realizes that marijuana in the home is a reality for many adults. This makes it imperative that they keep their stash and paraphernalia, including edibles such as gummies or brownies, locked up and out of reach of children who can be poisoned by ingesting the substances.
The website reaches out to the proprietors of vape shops and marijuana dispensaries and encourages them to offer lock boxes to their customers, along with labels and child-proof packaging. The department is offering printed rack cards about responsible use and safe storage, along with other health information.
The health department’s substance abuse prevention specialists are available to talk to community groups, schools and doctors, about the facts on marijuana use, Conrad said.
The website is at http://www.bchdmi.org/1580/Get-the-Dirt-on-Weed.
For information, contact the health department’s Supervisor of Public Health Promotion & Prevention Services, Lisa Peeples-Hurst, at 927-5690, or email lpeepleshurst@bchdmi.org.
