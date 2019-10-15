CASSOPOLIS — The late July 2018 shooting that killed Fabian “Jimmy” Wesaw was a senseless crime that didn’t have to happen, Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman said Monday as he sentenced the shooter, Rolandis Russell, to a term of 43 to 65 years in prison.
Russell, 25, of Pokagon Street in Dowagiac, shot 13 times into a group of people outside the Beeson Street Bar in downtown Dowagiac in the early morning hours of July 29, 2018. Wesaw, 42, was a bystander and was killed.
Russell accepted a plea deal last month in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a minimum prison term of 43 years in exchange for eight other charges being dismissed.
He had been charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and four felony firearm counts.
Russell got into an altercation with Michael and Sherman Smith prior to the shooting. He grabbed an AK-47 out of his truck and unsuccessfully tried to shoot it. He then ran across the street to a gas station where he took the safety off the gun and started firing at the Smiths and others. He fled the scene but was arrested by police a short time later.
“You admitted this was reckless behavior,” Judge Herman told Russell. “But for dumb luck, more people could have been killed. It also concerned me that after you fled the first time you didn’t have to fire. You could have left and called police. … This was a senseless crime committed for no reason. You’ve ruined your life, your family’s lives and his family’s lives.”
Judge Herman said he was impressed that he did not hear hatred from Wesaw’s family, though they are angry. “They didn’t care what you got. They only wanted to make sure you did not hurt anyone again,” he said. “When they heard you had a young son, they wanted you to be able to get out of prison at some point. … We can’t change what happened, we have to live with it.”
Russell apologized to Wesaw’s family and friends, more than two dozen of whom crowded into the courtroom. “I want you to know that I’m truly sorry. … Not a day goes by where I don’t cry,” he said. “I know you’ll probably hate me forever and I understand. I can apologize a million times, will it mean anything? Probably not. I didn’t know Jimmy. I hear he had a good heart. I’m sorry.”
Wesaw’s sister and daughter spoke before the sentencing. His sister, Tracy Wesaw, said she couldn’t believe the news when she heard that her brother had been shot. “It hit me like a ton of bricks when I saw my baby brother’s body lying on the ground,” she said. “I felt like I was in a dream … Every day is a struggle. I keep waiting for the nightmare to end.”
“My heart is still beating but I feel like I have no life left,” she said. “The guilt overwhelms me because I’m still alive and he isn’t. Every breath I take brings precious memories. He was a protector and I can remember the sparkle in his eyes when he saw all the packages under the Christmas tree. There are so many things I wish I could say to him.”
Wesaw’s daughter, Amara Wesaw, said she feels sadness and anger and that grief has taken over her family. “I feel like my life is a show. I don’t know who I am anymore,” she said. “He was my best friend.”
“I wish I could see you one last time and laugh with you,” she said. “Why did God allow someone to do something so evil? I just want to hug you so bad. I try to stay positive but it’s hard. I hope I make you proud. I miss you and I love you.”
“This man impacted so many people’s lives in such a positive way and that man is no more,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said. “… In 36 years I’ve dealt with too many families who have lost a loved one and I can’t remember a more gracious family. I heard no hate from his family. They are angry and have righteous anger but they don’t hate him.”
Defense attorney Tat Parish said it was a tragedy for everyone involved. He tried unsuccessfully to withdraw from the case at a hearing Oct. 4, and again on Monday. The Russell family has retained another attorney, Tara Sharp, who made an appearance in the case after the sentencing and said she plans to ask that Russell be allowed to withdraw his plea.