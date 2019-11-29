PAW PAW — Van Buren County voters will be considering more than just presidential politics during the presidential primary election. There are also three countywide millage proposals.
On Tuesday county commissioners officially set three millage requests – two of them renewals – for that March 10 election. They deal with veterans, transit and roads.
The veterans question is both new and old. If passed it will replace an existing millage for veterans services.
The new request will be for 0.10 mills. The current 0.025-mill level will be dropped making the effective increase 0.075 mill..
The 0.10 mills, requested by the Soldiers and Sailors Relief Commission, would run for four years and generate $339,744 in 2020.
During discussion at the last commission meeting, County Administrator John Faul said the county already has a veterans’ millage but it’s only for indigent vets. “This millage would be for all veterans’ services,” Faul said.
For a person owning a property with a taxable valuation of $50,000, which is worth around $100,000 or more in market value, 0.075 mills would run about $3.75 more a year. The county would continue its allocation for a budget of about $400,000. That would increase spending per vet from $30 to $80. Van Buren County is home to about 5,000 veterans.
The road millage question is for renewing 0.9769 mills for maintenance, construction and repair of public streets. A portion will go to local brownfield, development and tax increment financing authorities, where they exist.
The four-year levy is expected to bring in $3,320,282 in 2020.
For a property with a taxable valuation of $50,000, the 0.9769-mill would translate to about $49 a year in taxes.
The transit question is whether to renew 0.2471 mills for four years for public transportation. It’s expected to generate $800,000 in 2020. Like the road millage, a portion will go to local brownfield, development and tax increment financing authorities where they exist.
At $50,000 taxable valuation, the levy would run about $12 annually.
In other matters, commissioners contracted with Sentinel Technologies, of Downers Grove, Ill., to develop what is termed a business continuity plan. The purpose is to ensure operations keep going in case of disasters. The cost is $46,957.
Commissioners also informally decided to have staff write up a resolution for consideration to support doubling the current terms of commissioners from two years to four.
A number of other counties have gone on record supporting such a change, including Allegan. All other county officials have four-year terms.