WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is issuing a challenge for Southwest Michigan students to participate in the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a coding competition for students in middle and high school.
The CAC accepts computer programs written in any programming language, for any platform, such as desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi or other devices.
“This is an exciting opportunity for students in Southwest Michigan to get involved in a national contest and show their skills off to the rest of the country,” said Upton, R-St. Joseph, in a news release. “It’s also an opportunity to highlight the value of STEM education and computer science, important skills needed for so many 21st century careers and to maintain our nation’s competitive advantage. I hope to see a good number of students – regardless of skill level or experience – participate in this contest and look forward to seeing what they create.”
The challenge’s submission portal is now open.
Students are required to submit their app by Nov. 1.
A panel of judges will select the winning app, and the winner will be eligible to have their apps featured in a U.S. Capitol exhibit, on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.
Winners will also meet with Upton and be invited to #HouseOfCode, the springtime computer science fair and reception held in Washington, D.C.
Officially launched by the U.S. House in 2015, the CAC was created after Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills were essential for economic growth and innovation and that the U.S. has fallen behind on these fronts.
By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by as many as 1 million programmers by 2020.
For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.