Report finds LMC student voter participation doubled in 2018

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A national report released Friday shows that voting among Lake Michigan College students doubled in just four years, the college reported.
Participation rates increased from 17 percent in the 2014 midterm election, to 35.2 percent in 2018, according to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement conducted by the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education.
LMC is on-trend with a widespread national increase, with the average student voting rate up nearly 20 percentage points among participating schools, from 19.7 percent, to 39.1 percent, according to a news release.
The report was based on the voting records of more than 10 million students at more than 1,000 colleges and universities in all 50 states.
The report is used by participating colleges and universities to support political learning and civic engagement, and identify and address gaps in political and civic participation. The full report can be viewed at lakemichigancollege.edu.
LMC partially credits the increase to its LMC Votes Campaign, a non-partisan initiative facilitated by LMC political science professor, Dr. Tiffany Bohm. Bohm began teaching a Campaigns and Elections course last fall where students engaged the LMC student and employee community to register and vote in the November 2018 election.
The South Haven chapter of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass County provided assistance with the campaign.
“This truly was a community-wide, multi-campus initiative to inform, educate and engage our population in the democratic process," Bohm said in the news release. "It was a monumental achievement to double our voter rate at Lake Michigan College."
On Sept. 24, representatives from the league will help visitors register to vote outside LMC’s Benton Harbor campus bookstore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of National Voter Registration Day.