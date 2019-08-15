BERRIEN SPRINGS — With just a couple positions left to fill, the Berrien Regional Education Service Authority is wrapping up its hiring for the new school year.
Berrien RESA Board members approved eight hires Monday. Six are replacements, while two are new positions designed to take paperwork loads off teachers, Superintendent Kevin Ivers said.
The new additions are Kelly Jellison of Edwardsburg and Sarah Lepird of Benton Harbor, who’ll each earn $20.67 an hour as secretary/team facilitators, Ivers said.
Both will work in the special education department’s Early On program, which serves infants from birth to 3 years old, including those with disabilities.
“Due to the nature of special education, there’s a lot of paperwork, setting up meetings and getting confirmations,” Ivers said. “It’s our hope that, by having some of the clerical tasks removed, they (teachers) can service the children, and even more children.”
Twenty-six people applied, from which the district chose 10 finalists.
Jellison was previously a paraprofessional at Niles Community Schools, while Lepird was a home visitor for Tri-County Head Start.
Ivers expects the new arrangement to save about $8,000 for the district, he said.
“This will, hopefully, take some of the paperwork burden off our teachers. We’re going to give this a try, and we hope it’s successful,” he said.
A similar philosophy guided the replacement hiring of Sheryl Kingsley as Lakeshore High School’s new social worker, Ivers said.
“That’s for increased caseload numbers there. That was at Lakeshore’s request, and we were able to build that in our budget,” Ivers said. “All our school social workers do evaluations of children to see if they qualify for special ed.
Kingsley, Portage, will earn $70,630 in her new job. She previously worked as a social worker at Battle Creek Public Schools.
Other replacement hires approved Monday include Kristen Bruce of Arcadia, Calif., and Stacy Vitek of St. Joseph, as teacher consultants. Bruce was previously a special education teacher for Arcadia, while Vitek held the same job at Brandywine Community Schools.
Also, Gretchen Carpenter of Buchanan was hired as a payroll specialist. She previously worked as a sales manager at the Inn of St. Mary’s College.
Kellie Lynch, Baroda, was hired to teach emotionally impaired students. She worked as an elementary teacher at Thatcher Book Primary, in Vermont, before coming to the district.
Tom Bruce of New Buffalo was hired as a permanent substitute at Blossomland Learning Center. He was previously a paraprofessional for Berrien RESA and Berrien Springs Public Schools.
The board has now hired 24 people this summer, which is a common time for people to start a new job, Ivers said.
“It’s been hectic, for sure, for our HR (Human Resources) Department. I have a sit in on a few of these, not all of them, and I have to present the recommendations to the board,” he said.
The district is still interviewing for a student data information manager, plus a part-time school social worker, which it hopes to fill shortly.
The largest number of payroll additions came last summer, when the board hired 40 people, mostly due to a record number of retirements, he added.