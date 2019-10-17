BERRIEN SPRINGS — Two firms will soon to get make their case to land the job of finding the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency’s next superintendent.
The board has scheduled a special meeting for 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to hear search proposals from the Michigan Leadership Institute, of Flint, and the Michigan Association of School Boards’ Executive Search Services, of Lansing, Superintendent Kevin Ivers said. He’s retiring when the current fiscal year ends on June 30, 2020.
The board could vote to hire a firm on Oct. 28, or hold off deciding until its next regular meeting, on Nov. 11, Ivers said.
“Obviously, they’re going to choose (between) one of these firms. They could make a recommendation, or they could think about it,” he said.
The meeting is at Berrien RESA’s administrative center, at 711 St. Joseph Ave., and is open to the public, he said.
Both firms are proposing to charge $7,500 for their services, plus $500 in expenses, so other factors will guide the board’s decision, Ivers said.
“The board would probably select the firm that’s done a significant number of ISD (intermediate school district) searches. MASB conducted the search when I was hired here, but MLI has done more (ISD searches) recently,” he said.
The types of candidates that both firms have attracted could be another factor, Ivers said.
“Both firms have outstanding reputations, and highly connected, so I think they’re going to want to find which firm can attract the most qualified applicants,” he said.
Ivers has led the district since 2010. Before taking on that role, he served nine years as superintendent at Bridgman Public Schools.
He announced his decision to retire in May, after receiving a three-year contract extension that would have kept him on the job through 2022. He began his educational career nearly 40 years ago as a U.S. history and Spanish teacher at a rural Northwest Indiana high school.
Also, the board hired Amber Smith as a temporary school social worker for the Early On program, and Madison Leuben as a teacher of autistic impaired children at Blossomland Learning Center. Both are replacement hires.
The district had already budgeted for Smith’s position, but may want to reorganize it next year, which why it’s listed as temporary this year, according to Ivers.
“We hired two team facilitators in Early On to take over the clerical duties of the teachers so they could spend more time working with their students,” he said.
Those duties include clerical tasks, like scheduling team meetings, that previously fell to teachers, he added.
The district will review the arrangement next year, and see how it works out – which may or may not prompt more changes, Ivers said.
“This is just another way to try to meet needs in the most efficient manner, so they (Early On) wanted to give this opportunity for social work help,” he said.
In Leuben’s case, she’s replacing a teacher who ended up taking a job in Niles, Ivers said.
The board also approved terminating Vicki Spitzke from Lighthouse Education Center, in St. Joseph, Ivers said. She’d worked there about two years.
“That was a disciplinary matter that I’m not going to be able to disclose with you,” Ivers said. “I think it’s only happened twice in my tenure. It’s very uncommon.”
In other business, Ivers had planned to meet this week with contractors on the Blossomland Learning Center project, which is behind schedule, he said.
Work is underway on Phase II, which involves replacing the roof, and remodeling the building’s C and D pod areas, by mid-November.
Reasons include delays in materials arriving on site, and other projects that have eaten into contractors’ schedules, Ivers said.
“Some of these contractors may have to work additional hours, on weekends, or after school, to get caught up, whatever they need to do,” he said.
But the delays won’t create any cost overruns, due to performance bonds that contractors must put up and contract clauses that require them to meet certain timelines, he said.
For those reasons, Ivers expects bids for Phase III – which calls for remodeling A pod, and the gym, and lockers – to go out by Christmas, as planned.