BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Regional Education Service Agency’s search for its next superintendent will kick off with a special focus group meeting next month.
That session will happen at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the district’s administrative offices on 711 St. Joseph Ave., Berrien Springs.
The Michigan Leadership Institute will run the session, which will focus on what qualities the district wants to see in its next superintendent, Berrien RESA Board President Cathy Bair said.
“That’ll be (for) our administrators, teachers, local government officials, local board members, and other groups,” Bair said. “It’ll be public. The board won’t be there at all.”
The board hired MLI last month to lead the search for a replacement for Superintendent Kevin Ivers, who’s retiring next June 30.
According to Bair, the session will be guided by three key questions:
• What are the qualifications and characteristics desired of a superintendent?
• What are the challenges facing Berrien RESA in the next three to five years?
• What are the points of pride for Berrien RESA?
“The board will be giving input on those, and the public also be asked for input on those (questions),” she said.
Ivers’ successor could be in place by February, depending on a timeline that the board worked out at Monday’s meeting, Bair said.
MLI will take the input from the Dec. 5 session and incorporate it into a profile for the new superintendent, which will be posted on Dec. 11, Bair said. A closing date for applications hasn’t been determined yet.
The board will review applicants in closed session on Jan. 30, and then decide on which ones to interview, Bair said.
“The candidates are given numbers, and we won’t say their names, until they’ve agreed to be interviewed,” she said.
The board has planned first round interviews for Feb. 4-5, 2020, while the final round will follow at 1:30 p.m., on Feb. 10, 2020 – which coincides with its regular meeting date for that month, Bair said.
Assuming a suitable candidate emerges, the board could then offer that person the job and work out a contract.
If everything works as planned, the new superintendent should have a few months to settle into the job, Bair said.
“They should have plenty of time to get acclimated, and work with the present staff,” Bair said. “This is similar to the last search, when we hired Kevin. No matter which company you go to, this is a very similar process, and we’ve all been through the process before, I believe.”
Ivers has led the district since 2010. Before taking the Berrien RESA job, he served nine years as superintendent at Bridgman Public Schools.
He announced his decision to retire in May, after receiving a three-year contract extension that would have kept him on the job through 2022.
He began his educational career nearly 40 years ago as a U.S. history and Spanish teacher at a rural Northwest Indiana high school.